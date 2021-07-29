Trio accused of neglecting 83-year-old grandmother, spraying her to hide odor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Memphis police are investigating two separate cases of neglect of an older or vulnerable adult in which they were left naked and in their own filth by relatives.

Investigators said 83-year-old Lillian Foster was discovered by a home health care worker inside her apartment without any clothes and lying in her own waste.

The health care worker said the apartment smelled of feces and marijuana, and Foster’s grandchildren, who were supposed to be caring for her, were spraying her with some sort of air freshener.

Foster was transported to Methodist University Hospital with a large sore on her heel and wounds to her spine and elbow that were so infected that bones and tendons were showing. A medical social worker for Methodist said it appeared Foster had been without food or water for up to 10 days.

The home health care worker told police she was supposed to treat Foster’s wounds twice a week, but her relatives would not let her inside the home, according to police.

Foster’s grandchildren — Jonathan Foster, 40; Shareon Norman, 20, and Amarienon Abram, 23 — were arrested and charged with aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult.

In another case, 36-year-old Daniel Baker is facing charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult and financial exploitation after his uncle was found malnourished, dehydrated, weak and confused inside his apartment.

A social worker with adult protective services, who was doing a follow-up visit, said Mike Baker was lying in bed naked in his own feces, and there was trash, bugs and flies all over his home.

The 65-year-old also had open sores and wounds all over his body.

Investigators say Daniel Baker is his nephew and caregiver. Police said the nephew was also taking his uncle’s social security money for his own personal use.

The uncle was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition and is now being cared for at a rehabilitation and skilled nursing center. His nephew was being held on a $50,000 bond.