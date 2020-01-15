Texas man accused of licking ice cream in Walmart pleads guilty

PORT ARTHUR, Texas. (KJAC/NBC NEWS) – A Texas man pleads guilty to a misdemeanor charge, accused of putting a carton of ice cream back in the freezer after licking it inside of a Walmart last August.

D’Arien Anderson, 24, posted a video of himself on Facebook taking ice cream off the shelf at Walmart, opening the carton, licking the ice cream inside, and placing the carton back in the freezer.

More than 2,000 people shared the viral video and it gained the attention of the Port Arthur Police Department.

Police say Anderson claimed he bought the ice cream later and showed police the receipt to prove it. Authorities say he was arrested and charged with criminal mischief because of the money Walmart lost–having to restock and throw away the shelf of ice cream after the incident.

Anderson’s sentencing is set for March 4, 2020.