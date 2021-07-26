Teen struck, killed while walking on road in Desoto Parish

MANSFIELD, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian was killed while walking on a road in Desoto Parish.

KSLA-TV reports that it happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. Louisiana State Police say 17-year-old Jasilyn Grimes of Grand Cane was killed.

Police say Grimes and another pedestrian were walking in a dark area of Red Bluff Road when a pickup truck crested a hill and struck Grimes.

State Trooper Jonathan Odom says the teen was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

