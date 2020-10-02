Suspended Little Rock abortion provider may resume practice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock abortion doctor will be allowed to resume most of his practice temporarily after he was suspended for certifying a 12-year-old to receive medical marijuana.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the state Medical Board decided Thursday, Tom Tvedten may resume practicing medicine, including performing abortions, but may not certify any more patients for medical marijuana.
Tvedten defended his actions by saying he had received permission from a concerned mother whose daughter had other “psychoactive” drugs prescribed for post-traumatic stress disorder.
Several board members expressed serious concerns and suggested they would prefer that Tvedten be barred from certifying any additional patients, whether minors or adults, to receive medical marijuana.
