Suspect arrested in shooting of 2 men on Oklahoma interstate

This photo provided by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shows Lee King, a man wanted in the shooting and injuring two Arkansas men on Interstate 40 in eastern Oklahoma. King, 27, was arrested Thursday, July 22, 2021, by U.S. marshals who, with Oklahoma City police, had traced him to a location in Dallas, police Sgt. Gary Knight said. (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The man wanted in the shooting of two Arkansas men on Interstate 40 in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Dallas.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight says 27-year-old Lee King was arrested Thursday by U.S. marshals.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has said King was accused of shooting and injuring John Derek Riggs and Jake Myers on Saturday near Vian.

The OSBI says King fled in a vehicle he is suspected of carjacking in Oklahoma City and escaped police near Antlers in southeastern Oklahoma.