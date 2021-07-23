Suspect arrested in shooting of 2 men on Oklahoma interstate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The man wanted in the shooting of two Arkansas men on Interstate 40 in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Dallas.
Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight says 27-year-old Lee King was arrested Thursday by U.S. marshals.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has said King was accused of shooting and injuring John Derek Riggs and Jake Myers on Saturday near Vian.
The OSBI says King fled in a vehicle he is suspected of carjacking in Oklahoma City and escaped police near Antlers in southeastern Oklahoma.