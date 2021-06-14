Storms leave thousands in the dark in Louisiana, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of people in Louisiana and Mississippi remained without power a day after storms rolled through the region.

PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide, showed that more than 21,000 customers in Louisiana were without power early Monday.

In Mississippi, more than 9,000 people were still in the dark after Sunday’s storms. At one point on Sunday, 30,000 Mississippians had no power.

WLBT-TV reports that Lauderdale, Kemper and Newton were among the hardest-hit counties in Mississippi.