Shreveport police investigate murder of transgender woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigation is underway after a transgender woman was fatally shot at a Shreveport apartment complex.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Linwood Homes Apartments in the 7200 block of Bernstein Ave.

According to Shreveport police, when officers arrived they found 20-year-old Brooklyn DeShauna Smith suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Units are working to determine if gender identification was a factor in Smith’s death.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office took custody of Smith’s body and an autopsy was scheduled.

Smith’s family tells KTAL NBC 6 that they are offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in her death.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call (318) 673-7300 #3, (318) 673-6955 or Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.