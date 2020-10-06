New Orleans park vandalism: Racial slurs and $10k in damages

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials in New Orleans say vandals broke into an amusement park in the city and went on a rampage, causing $10,000 worth of damage.
A New Orleans City Park spokesperson said Tuesday the break-in happened over the weekend at the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park.
The spokesperson says the perpetrators broke windows and pieces of a 100-year-old carousel.
Officials say the vandals also left behind graffiti of “racially charged” messages. There was another break-in at the park earlier last week.
Officials say they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.
