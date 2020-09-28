New Orleans officer arrested for sexual battery of teenager

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans police officer has been arrested on charges involving what the police department called “an inappropriate relationship with an underage minor.”

The city police department announced late Saturday that Rodney Vicknair, a 13-year veteran of the department, is accused in the arrest warrant of sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile and malfeasance in office.

Authorities say Vicknair was arrested Friday at his home in St. Tammany Parish and was placed on immediate suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday if Vicknair had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

No further details about the allegations were provided.