New Orleans bars can sell drinks to go on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The mayor of New Orleans says that on Saturday, bars can begin selling drinks to go and restaurants can operate at 75% capacity indoors, up from 50%.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says that if all goes well, the city could match state reopening levels by the end of the month.

She says she hopes to allow outdoor seating at bars by mid-month and indoor seating as early as Oct. 31.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards let some bars reopen and all restaurants move from 50% to 75% of indoor capacity on Sept. 11.