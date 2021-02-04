New Orleans appealing ruling over jail building

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The legal battle continues in New Orleans over whether a new jail building must be built to house inmates with mental health issues.

The city filed notice this week that it will appeal a federal judge’s order denying them permission to freeze work on the project.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration cites a declining jail population and the city’s grim economic picture amid the pandemic. A federal judge overseeing jail conditions has been critical of the city’s opposition.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the city continues to question the need for the project, pointing to a declining jail population among its reasons.