New campaign aims to stop human trafficking in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new campaign was launched on Monday to address human trafficking in the State of Mississippi. The “Be the Solution” campaign was launched by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Public Safety.

“It’s in our state. It’s in our country. It’s a $150 billion a year industry. Forty billion people right now are part of human trafficking and that’s alarming,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.).

Convenience stores, beer distributors, and schools are involved in the program. The campaign also works to make sure truck drivers are properly trained to handle human trafficking situations.

“Almost 10 percent of everybody working in the trucking industry, they will be able to infiltrate that population and educate them on what human trafficking is and what to do about it,” said Hal Miller with the Mississippi Trucking Association.

In the coming weeks, campaign signs will be put up along Mississippi roadways. Recently, 20 human trafficking victims were rescued. The campaign is focused on making sure the victims receive the support they need.

“It’s one thing to prosecute the crime, but you have to have a healing process for the victim and that’s one thing the attorney general and I have been doing to make sure that there is a process for healing for these victims,” said Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.

If you suspect human trafficking, you can call 1-888-373-7888.