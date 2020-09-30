Mississippi middle school in quarantine after virus outbreak

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

LONG BEACH, Miss. (AP) — An entire middle school in Mississippi is in quarantine after more than a dozen students tested positive for coronavirus.

Long Beach Middle School ordered Tuesday that all students be quarantined for two weeks beginning Wednesday, according to the school’s website.

Students will return to the classroom on Oct. 14.

The news comes after 15 students tested positive for the virus.

Another 165 students are under quarantine.

In a statement, officials said they made the decision to temporarily shut down the school after 35% of students either tested positive or were exposed to the virus.