Mississippi man credited with saving woman from burning home

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman is crediting a 19-year-old man for helping save her life when her house was on fire.

Kalob Adair was taking a drive after midnight Dec. 21 when he saw smoke and fire coming from the house in New Albany.

He called 911, then started making loud noise outside the house to wake anyone inside. Melanie Holland says she is grateful to Adair.

Her smoke alarms had not started sounding because the fire was in the attic and smoke was rising. Police officers and firefighters arrived quickly.

The fire chief says it appears electrical problems cause the fire.