Man wanted for murder in Bastrop arrested in Texas

Courtesy: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KTVE/KARD) — Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page saying they have arrested a man with several arrest warrants and some from Bastrop, Louisiana.

According to deputies, they saw a silver Mustang driving east on Interstate 20 at a high rate of speed and according to deputies was seen swerving across lanes of traffic.

Deputy Gowanlock says he attempted to stop the car with his flashing lights and siren while the car continued to speed over the speed limit. Gowanlock says the car left the interstate and travelled south on Farm Road 31, still speeding.

Deputies say the driver made a U-turn and stopped near Farm Road 31 and Blocker Road and as more deputies came to assist, the driver of the car began to run from police.

Deputies were able to catch the driver and check his information, when they did they found he had multiple fugitive warrants and an outstanding warrant from Bastrop, Louisiana for Attempted Murder and Murder.

Deputies say this man was taken into custody. His name and other personal information was not released to the public.