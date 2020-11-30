Grant to help New Orleans with traffic safety

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A state grant will help the New Orleans Police Department staff additional checkpoints to catch drunk drivers next year.

The department says the $300,000, year-long grant is from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

In addition to DWI enforcement, the grant will be used to help police stop speeders and enforce seat belt requirements. It will also be used for programs raising awareness of bicycle and pedestrian safety and underage drinking.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission administers the state’s program to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage caused by traffic crashes.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories