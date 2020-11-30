Grant to help New Orleans with traffic safety

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A state grant will help the New Orleans Police Department staff additional checkpoints to catch drunk drivers next year.
The department says the $300,000, year-long grant is from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
In addition to DWI enforcement, the grant will be used to help police stop speeders and enforce seat belt requirements. It will also be used for programs raising awareness of bicycle and pedestrian safety and underage drinking.
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission administers the state’s program to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage caused by traffic crashes.
