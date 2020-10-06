Furloughs to cause 10% pay cut for New Orleans city workers

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this combination photo, patrons sit outside Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar, top, in the French Quarter of New Orleans, July 9, 2020 and on July 14, 2020, the bar is closed. A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is forcing bars in the good-time-loving, tourist-dependent city to shut down again just a month after they were allowed to partially reopen. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — City workers in New Orleans will have their pay cut by 10% as Louisiana’s largest city braces for an expected $150 million decline in revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News outlets report that Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the plan Monday. It calls for temporary furloughs for 4,700 employees including police, firefighters and other public safety personnel.

The proposal is set to take effect Oct. 10, requiring all city workers to take an unpaid day off once each 14-day pay period through the end of the year.

The Civil Service Commission must approve the action. The furloughs are expected to save the city about $6 million.

  • In this May 20, 2020 file photo, a bar is boarded-up at a Bourbon Street intersection in New Orleans’ French Quarter. New Orleans will let the good times roll in casinos and bars again beginning Saturday, with restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill, file)
  • People are seen outside a bar with no customers on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Many bars are closed after after Gov. John Bel Edwards recently ordered tighter restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • In this combination photo, patrons sit outside Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar, top, in the French Quarter of New Orleans, July 9, 2020 and on July 14, 2020, the bar is closed. A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is forcing bars in the good-time-loving, tourist-dependent city to shut down again just a month after they were allowed to partially reopen. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories