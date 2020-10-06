Furloughs to cause 10% pay cut for New Orleans city workers

In this combination photo, patrons sit outside Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar, top, in the French Quarter of New Orleans, July 9, 2020 and on July 14, 2020, the bar is closed. A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is forcing bars in the good-time-loving, tourist-dependent city to shut down again just a month after they were allowed to partially reopen. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — City workers in New Orleans will have their pay cut by 10% as Louisiana’s largest city braces for an expected $150 million decline in revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News outlets report that Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the plan Monday. It calls for temporary furloughs for 4,700 employees including police, firefighters and other public safety personnel.

The proposal is set to take effect Oct. 10, requiring all city workers to take an unpaid day off once each 14-day pay period through the end of the year.

The Civil Service Commission must approve the action. The furloughs are expected to save the city about $6 million.