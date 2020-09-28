Fire at collapsed Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A fire has broken out amid the wreckage of the Hard Rock Hotel construction project that partially collapsed last year in New Orleans.
Thick black smoke is visible in the area of the construction site at the edge of the French Quarter.
City officials say the fire began when roofing material ignited.
And they say in a statement that “there is minimal concern that the fire can spread beyond the Hard Rock site.”
The hotel was under construction last October when it collapsed, killing three workers.
