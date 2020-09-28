Fire at collapsed Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans

FILE – This Oct. 12, 2019, file aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans. Crews on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, recovered the body of one of two construction workers that had been trapped in the collapse nearly 10 months ago of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A fire has broken out amid the wreckage of the Hard Rock Hotel construction project that partially collapsed last year in New Orleans.

Thick black smoke is visible in the area of the construction site at the edge of the French Quarter.

City officials say the fire began when roofing material ignited.

And they say in a statement that “there is minimal concern that the fire can spread beyond the Hard Rock site.”

The hotel was under construction last October when it collapsed, killing three workers.