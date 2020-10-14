Father, daughter survive tree crashing through their home

BAKER, La. (AP) — A woman and her father lived to tell their tale after a tree crashed through their Louisiana home during Hurricane Delta and almost crushed them.

Coral Anne Dunn told WAFB-TV that she and her father Thomas Dunn were sitting on reclining chairs Friday when their roof collapsed.

Thomas Dunn said the incident happened suddenly but soon after, he was screaming his daughter’s name to get her attention. Coral said she blacked out, then woke up to see her father buried under the rubble.

Coral’s daughter was in the home and called 911. Emergency crews were able to pull the pair from the rubble. The two suffered minor injuries.