Deer hunters find body of missing Mississippi grandfather

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Associated Press

WIGGINS, Miss. (AP) — The body of a 93-year-old man, who’d been missing since mid-September, has been found in Mississippi.

WLOX-TV reports authorities said Johnnie Hall’s body was found by deer hunters around 2 p.m.

Thursday in the woods, about 5.5 miles northeast of his home.

He had been reported missing Sept. 19. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories