Deer hunters find body of missing Mississippi grandfather

WIGGINS, Miss. (AP) — The body of a 93-year-old man, who’d been missing since mid-September, has been found in Mississippi.

WLOX-TV reports authorities said Johnnie Hall’s body was found by deer hunters around 2 p.m.

Thursday in the woods, about 5.5 miles northeast of his home.

He had been reported missing Sept. 19. A cause of death has not yet been released.