Arkansas State Police investigating woman’s death at Hartman

HARTMAN, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the yard outside her home in western Arkansas.

State police say in a news release that the body of 65-year-old Melinda Walker was found Saturday near Hartman, about 90 miles northwest of Little Rock, by an acquaintance of the woman.

A suspected cause of death was not released and police say the body was sent to the state crime lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

State police say they were asked to investigate by the Johnson County Sheriff’s office.