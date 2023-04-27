BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The alcohol license for a Baton Rouge college bar located near LSU’s campus has been revoked, officials said on Thursday.

Reggie’s in Tigerland’s alcohol license was previously suspended amid “allegations and the potential threat to public safety,” the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tabacco Control said on Jan. 24.

“The principal owner and manager has been determined to be ineligible, unsuitable to hold or manage an establishment that has an alcohol permit,” said ATC Commissioner Ernest Legier, Jr.

Along with losing its license, Reggie’s is reportedly ordered to pay a $15,000 fine. The owner of the bar, Darin Adams, has 90 days to pay the fine, according to Legier.

Legier said the state attorney and Reggie’s attorney worked out an arrangement that the bar would accept the revocation of its license. However, the bar could get the permit back if they meet minimum requirements and lease the building to another person with a clean track record with the ATC.

“I can’t say what someone in the future might do but for all intents and purposes as it relates to this administration, the people who are under my charge in this commissioner, there will be no permits issued to that gentleman,” said Legier.

The commissioner said Reggie’s had a “negative history in terms of compliance,” adding that the business previously had its license suspended in 2017. In terms of the license revocation now, Legier said, “Not only that but it’s important to me, it’s important to this organization, it’s important to the regulatory body to send the appropriate message to the community and to the retailers and wholesalers and manufacturers that have that permit that we take this responsibility to keep our underage individuals from having accesses to alcohol very seriously.”

Footage obtained by BRProud showed LSU student Madison Brooks, 19, leaving the Tigerland bar the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, she had a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit and killed by a vehicle on Jan. 15.

Four suspects were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on charges of third-degree rape or principal to third-degree rape.

“We see that, that it is a tragedy on my levels in respect to Ms. Brooks but we also have other young people whose lives have been dramatically changed for a long time,” said Legier.