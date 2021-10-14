Reggie Brown files Civil Service Lawsuit over termination from police force

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Former Interim Monroe Police Chief, Reggie Brown, is filing a Civil Service Lawsuit over his termination from the force.

According to police, Brown and Former Seargant Chuck Johnson were let go, because they failed to hand over a case to the State Police in a timely manner.

Police tell us the case involved Timothy Williams, who said he was handcuffed and beaten by Monroe Police Officers.

We are still working to get more details, and will will continue to update this story as more details are confirmed.