RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the Red Bull Paper Wings paper plane competition made a stop at Louisiana Tech University for the largest paper plane competition. Students at Louisiana Tech were looking to fold, crease, and fly their way to the national final.

Participants had to make a paper plane, fly it for the longest time, and the furthest distance.

“There are over 60 countries and over 200 universities doing this right now,” Kevin Coleman said. “Two people from Louisiana Tech will win each category here and get to go to the national championship in Huntsville, Alabama later this month. Then hopefully somebody from there from Louisiana Tech will win the national championship and get a free all-expense paid trip to Salzburg, Austria where Red Bull is based.”

The competition was open to anyone over the age of 18-years-old but was geared towards college students.