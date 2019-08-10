Records show Arkansas Democratic Party owes nearly $80,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — (8/10/19) Reports to the Federal Election Commission show the Arkansas Democratic Party has nearly $80,000 in debt.

Party Chairman Michael John Gray told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that contributions are difficult to obtain because the state has changed from overwhelmingly Democrat to overwhelmingly Republican.

Republicans control the Legislature and hold all statewide and federal offices.

Gray has also called a meeting of the party’s state committee for Aug. 17 to discuss allegations of financial reporting errors and questions about his leadership and pay raises to his chief of staff raised by Little Rock attorney and blogger Matthew Campbell.

Gray denies wrongdoing and says he hopes the annual Clinton Dinner later this month, headlined by presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, will raise $150,000 to $250,000 for the party.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com