Recent Louisiana law grads don’t need bar exam due to virus

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court says qualified recent law school graduates can practice law without taking the bar exam but must fulfill extra requirements by the end of 2021 to keep their licenses. Three of the seven justices objected. Two called the order a giveaway to more than 500 graduates. The court’s order on Wednesday said registered applicants who don’t meet the definition of “qualified candidate” can take the exam remotely on Aug. 24 or Oct. 10. The bar exam had been scheduled July 27, both remotely and in four cities. On July 15, the court canceled that date because of rising COVID-19 cases statewide.
