WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps Recalled Due to Risk of Electric Shock; Manufactured by Davey Water Products. The pumps are not adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock hazard to the user.

This recall involves the DynaDrive Pumps with model numbers DD60-10NPT and DD90-11NPT and serial numbers between 190791000 and 223365720. The recalled products are water pumps used to stabilize water pressure for freshwater wells.

The pumps are constant pressure pumps with an integrated single-phase to the 3-phase variable speed controller. The pumps have a yellow canister attached to a stainless steel metal casing and an aluminum-coated motor. A product identification label sticker is located on the side of the black controller that includes the model and serial number for the unit.

To get a free inspection you can contact Davey Water Products at 888-755-8654 or email at dynadrive@daveyusa.com.