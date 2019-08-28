Rayville Police Officer connects with kids through dancing

RAYVILLE, LA (8/28/19) Even on his off days, Officer Johnson still has time to bust a few moves. He doesn’t mind though, as dancing is one of his passions.

He recently posted a video on Facebook of him dancing with some children from Rayville. With over 200 reactions, the video was a hit.

The 24 year old officer is a Winnsboro native and still lives there, working for the Rayville Police Department. His career began early at 17, patrolling the streets for 5 years, 3 of which have been spent with Rayville.

He wants to combine his passions of dancing and police work to better the community, especially for kids. He wants to give them a better foundation, one he wasn’t able to get.

“My father’s incarcerated so that’s my drive and that’s my motivation to stick with it. It was tough getting in at a young age, especially with the peer pressure, but that’s what motivated me and gave me the drive to do it, and I didn’t have anybody to look up to that had a badge on, so I wanted to be that difference” he says.

The response from the video has inspired him to create more, as he says social media becomes more of a centerpiece for children in the future. In addition, he also says he will continue to reach as many children as possible to continue to give kids an example.