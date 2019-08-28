Rayville Police Officer connects with kids through dancing

News
Posted: / Updated:

RAYVILLE, LA (8/28/19) Even on his off days, Officer Johnson still has time to bust a few moves. He doesn’t mind though, as dancing is one of his passions.

He recently posted a video on Facebook of him dancing with some children from Rayville. With over 200 reactions, the video was a hit.

The 24 year old officer is a Winnsboro native and still lives there, working for the Rayville Police Department. His career began early at 17, patrolling the streets for 5 years, 3 of which have been spent with Rayville.

He wants to combine his passions of dancing and police work to better the community, especially for kids. He wants to give them a better foundation, one he wasn’t able to get.

“My father’s incarcerated so that’s my drive and that’s my motivation to stick with it. It was tough getting in at a young age, especially with the peer pressure, but that’s what motivated me and gave me the drive to do it, and I didn’t have anybody to look up to that had a badge on, so I wanted to be that difference” he says.

The response from the video has inspired him to create more, as he says social media becomes more of a centerpiece for children in the future. In addition, he also says he will continue to reach as many children as possible to continue to give kids an example.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss