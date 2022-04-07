Kevin O. Hendrix

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 7, 2022, around 2:32 AM, West Monroe police made contact with 46-year-old Kevin Obrien Hendrix who was asleep in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the parking lot of a local business. While speaking with Hendrix, officers observed a glass jar containing methamphetamine and a glass pipe sitting on top of the center console.

As Hendrix exited the vehicle, officers advised him of his Miranda Rights. According to officers, Hendrix was unsure about the narcotics in the jar and did not want to speak with authorities.

Hendrix was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.