The Brown family barely escaped from being crashed by a tree that cut through their home Sunday, June 18.

The owner of the home, Rebekah Brown, says the incident happened around 4 a.m. when a giant tree ripped through their roof, missing the family of four.

“My husband starts yelling, get on the floor, get on the floor, get on the floor. I rolled over my kids. I found my husband, and we just kind of made a barrier around our children.”

Once they realized the damage, Brown says they were trapped.

“My husband was coughing. It landed across him, and he was trying to catch his breath. We got up, we found our phones, and we were able to turn our flashlights on, and that’s when we saw the big limb coming across our bedroom onto our bed.”

Brown says she is still in shock about the storm. She says she has lost it all.

“We have lost our food. We have lost our appliances. We lost clothes. After I knew we were alive, I thanked Jesus. I prayed. I was saying thank you for keeping us safe, and then the worry set in like, what are we going to do now?”

Although a homeowner insurance claim was filed, Brown says the mobile home is completely lost.

“We had some contents, but everything is depreciated. So, while we had contents, they depreciated your contents.”

While the Browns stay at Rebekah’s mom’s house, the Rayvile community and family members have come together to help them in any way they can.

“Any little bit helps us get back on our feet. It helps us get our life back.”

Rebekah’s mom, Barbara Adcock, says she couldn’t be more appreciative of her community.

“The outpouring of support has been encouraging. It is a home, but it can be replaced. Everything that’s lost is replaceable. They are not, these little ones are not.”

A Gofundme page is now available for the family. If you would like to donate click here.