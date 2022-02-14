WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – It’s been a month since Ray’s Tire Pros lost everything they had in this building, but today they are back on track.

“We’re happy to be here. We’re happy to be back open, you know. A lot of customers are coming back in, you know come out see us.” Says Ray’s Tire owner, Darren Lenard.

It’s a new beginning for Ray’s Tire shop at 2115 Cypress Street just down the way from its previous location. A building with lots of memories within the entire community

“We are very fortunate because we got some really good people that were doing business with us. It’s just heartbreaking that whenever we got there and the building was on fire.” Says the previous owner of the shop, Carrold Hanks.

The fire damaged almost the entire building. Lenard says they feel relieved no one was inside the shop.

“I’m grateful nobody was hurt. This here it’s pretty devastating, that hurts a little bit but, you know. I can’t replace somebody’s life, I can replace every tire we have in here.” Says Lenard.

But one thing the owners did save from the fire was this veteran uniform, and now it has a new home.

“That’s one thing that I can’t replace, you know. I still got my plane ticket home from Germany. Just being a veteran and seeing the uniform and what they stand for, and what the people stand for it means a lot.” Says Lenard.

The Lenard family also says they feel grateful for the support from the community.

“I just wanna say thank you to all the people who have supported us, and have been there for us. We have a lot of great customers. Some other store tires in the area who have helped our customers while we were down, like Jean, Twin Cities.

“We are very excited to have our customers back, our clientele back. Everybody has been a great support to us, so we are so grateful.” Says Mrs. Lenard.

“I am so grateful to notice that they are close by.” Says a loyal customer. Sharman Lemon.

The Lenard family says they are coming back stronger than ever, and as far as the previous location, they say they will rebuild and hopefully keep selling tires in the near future.