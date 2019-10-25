“RAISE THE WOOF”: Third annual fundraiser for S.O.S Pets of Ouachita Shelter

MONROE, LA ( 10/24/19)– Folks across the twin cities are coming together to support the new SOS Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter with their third annual “Raise the woof.”



This dog friendly event allowed owners to come and celebrate Halloween with their furry friends. From angels to wonder woman, all the dogs dressed up in their favorite costumes. In addition, there were fundraising games, and food and drinks. Animal shelter officials have been raising money since February of 2017 and tonight they hope to raise anywhere from 25 to 30 thousand dollars.



“Everybody’s really coming together, it’s a grass roots effort. Everybody knows they are supporting this and being a part of something that is really needed. It’s a critical unmet need in our community, so there is no public funds for it so we are coming in as a community and privately raising those funds,” said Joan Hampton, SOS Pets of Ouachita.



