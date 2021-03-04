Ragin Cajun Classic Volleyball Tournament expected to help local economy

Thousands of kids and parents will be in Lafayette for the annual Ragin Cajun Classic Volleyball Tournament this weekend. Officials say it will give a much needed shot in the arm for the local economy.

“The Ragin Cajun Classic has been here for a while,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. “We partner with the university, and the parks and recreation department, to make sure this event actually happens.”

Guillory says safety will be top of mind.

“This is a step to normalcy, but we need to proceed with caution. We want to make sure we have personal responsibility. We need to wash our hands and socially distance where appropriate. When you’re indoors, follow the recommendations of the health care experts,” said Guillory.

Over the past year, the pandemic has forced the cancellation of many events. Now, the widespread distribution of the coronavirus vaccine gives hope of returning life to normal.

It’s believed the tournament will have a $300,000 economic impact. Yes, the money is good, but how will the tournament run safely to protect those playing and attending from COVID-19?

“We will follow the COVID-19 protocols. Hand sanitizing, spacing, masks wearing, All of those will be into play this weekend,” said Walter Guillory, athletics director for LCG Parks and Recreation Department.

“We will not have the problem of overcrowding. The people in a particular facility at a particular time. We will have them spaced out. They will leave that facility and go to another facility. We are utilizing all of our recreational centers. That will give us the opportunity to have the spacing,” said Guillory.