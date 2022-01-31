NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Civil rights groups say minorities are underrepresented in Louisiana’s congressional delegation and the state Legislature. They will be lobbying to correct what they believe is an unfair and illegal imbalance during a special legislative session that begins Tuesday evening in Baton Rouge.

Changes in boundary lines are necessary because of population shifts reflected in the 2020 census. The boundary changes will inevitably affect balances of political power between political parties and the trajectories of individual political careers. The session is scheduled to last about three weeks.