Race for sheriff heats up in Lincoln Parish

We speak to two of the three candidates regarding an article by Sheriff Stone

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (10/8/19) — With elections just a few days away, races are heating up both statewide and locally. The Lincoln Parish sheriff’s race is no exception.

About a week ago, current Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone took out a full page in a local news paper addressing comments allegedly made by Lincoln Parish sheriff candidate Randal Hermes. In the article, Sheriff Stone fires back at Hermes, saying he would defend his work in office. Hermes replied to that article, taking out his own page in the paper, saying the comments he made we’re not directed at Sheriff Stone.

“To clear the air, this is not about him. It’s about what’s been going on for the last 18 months at the Sheriff’s office since Mr. Williams has taken a major leadership role at that department,” said Hermes.

Hermes said there’s issues with morale and community relations at the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, and that Williams isn’t helping to make it better.

But Williams, who is currently employed at the Sheriff’s office, says that’s simply not the case.

“We’ve always had a great outreach into the community hosting national night outs for the last four or five years, school resource officers in most of the schools here. Our record speaks for itself,” said Williams.

But the one thing both men seem to agree on–they say they appreciate and respect the work Sheriff Stone has done in office.

We reached out to candidate George Webb, but he declined to comment.