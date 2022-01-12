“Quilted History” talk set for Feb. 12 in Farmerville honoring Black History Month

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Black History Month is on the horizon and Carolyn Williams, curator of the “Quilted History Museum near El Dorado, will share her family history from times of slavery, using quilts and other artifacts to help tell her story on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 11:00 AM.
The event will take place at the Union Museum of History and Art located at 211 North Main Street, Farmerville, La.
“So much of black people’s history is told through quilts,” says Williams.
Her museum—which is also her home—is a place visitors can learn about African American history through artifacts she has assembled for more than 20 years.
Williams graduated from Arkansas AM&N College in Pine Bluff in 1966, with a degree in institutional dietetics and went to work for Warner Brown Hospital in El Dorado. Soon she joined the United States Navy medical staff. After her retirement from the US Navy in 1999, Williams began collecting historic slave and sharecropper artifacts, starting with those from her own family. She was honored for her contributions to her community in 2017 by the Pride and Progress Club of El Dorado.Union Museum of History and Art