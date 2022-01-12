“Quilted History” talk set for Feb. 12 in Farmerville honoring Black History Month

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Black History Month is on the horizon and Carolyn Williams, curator of the “Quilted History Museum near El Dorado, will share her family history from times of slavery, using quilts and other artifacts to help tell her story on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 11:00 AM.

The event will take place at the Union Museum of History and Art located at 211 North Main Street, Farmerville, La.



This is a photo of Carolyn Williams, curator of the Quilted History Museum near El Dorado

“So much of black people’s history is told through quilts,” says Williams.

Her museum—which is also her home—is a place visitors can learn about African American history through artifacts she has assembled for more than 20 years.