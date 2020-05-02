QuesTECH Learning is working hard to help its students and other learners in the area

MONROE, LA (5/2/20)– While class may look a little different because of COVID-19, one local school is working hard to help its students and other learners in the area.

What started in the four walls of a classroom, has now been moved completely online.

QuesTECH Learning, a day school, shut it’s doors after the Governor signed a proclamation to close schools. However, staff worked fast and kids only missed one day of school before they were back in session with live video instruction.

“I think we are the only school in Northeast Louisiana that has really kept up full online, real time instruction through out this whole ordeal,” said Kevin Branson, Principal of QuesTECH Learning.

QuesTECH wanted to make sure students academics weren’t impacted by COVID-19. They say the best way to do that was by going live.

“It’s not the same thing as being in the building where you have that physical proximity to the student, that’s invaluable. But when you can’t have this, for whatever reason, it is very effective and it a workable situation,” said Branson.

School is pretty much the same except class time is now 45 minutes for each subject and students can’t build robotics in the only maker’s space in Northeast Louisiana.

“But all the core academic subjects have not been skipped, none of them have been put on hold. The teacher simply took the class for the year and adapted them and put them in a new container,” said Branson.

If your student needs a little extra help, QuesTECH is also offering tutoring, and you don’t have to attend their school to get some assistance. Tutoring is available to any student ages six through college.

“We have had family who have missed our services since the building closed and they are happily jumping back on board but we want to extend this offer and opportunity to learners outside of our normal family learners,” said Branson.



For those interested in joining the QuesTECH tutoring program, you can call the school at 318-322-6000. All you need is a computer with a microphone and a camera.