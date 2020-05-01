Quarantine Heroes: Methodist Children’s Home supervisor volunteers to care for kids with COVID-19

RUSTON, LA. (04/30/2020)– Jerald Honeycutt used to take care of his teammates on the court. Now he’s got kids in crisis calling him Coach Jerald. Honeycutt is an assistant supervisor at the Children’s Home in Ruston.

“Once they do find out I was a former basketball player then they’re like, ‘Alright, I’m listening’,” Honeycutt said.

He says when it came down to who would care for the children who tested positive for COVID-19, it was a no brainer.

“I couldn’t live with myself knowing that I put those women in a position to be away from their small kids,” Honeycutt said.

Honeycutt says unlike his coworkers, his kids are grown and living on their own.

“I pretty much live alone, with the exception when I go and check on my mom,” Honeycutt said.

“So it wouldn’t be a big adjustment in my life to be isolated if the kids would have turned out positive, so I felt it was what needed to be done at the time.”

Honeycutt says he spends his days caring for the kids. n his nights and days off, living in a n isolated building on campus with fellow staff members.

“We have them set up as comfortable as we can, you know, keeping them busy with activities, video games, sometimes we take them on walks,” Honeycutt said.

The Children’s Home’s Chief Operating Officer says they’re fortunate to have members who are willing to go above and beyond, especially during the pandemic.

“It is a selfless act,” Luke Allen said. “They all have families. They all have things that they need to be doing in their personal lives, but they put the mission and the kids, the children’s home first here at work and it just can’t be described.”

The Children’s Home says this is just one example of how hundreds of first responders are offering their help where close contact to the virus is inevitable.