Putnam County releases names of missing people

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials in Putnam County have released a list of names of people who are missing after a tornado tore through the area early Tuesday morning. Five children and 13 adults were killed in the Putnam County tornado.
The first list had approximately 80 people. As of noon Wednesday, there were 17 people still unaccounted for.
The people who are missing include:
- David Phillips
- Robin & Bethany Babb
- Steven Mayo
- Joyce Wilson
- Crystal Rodgers
- Danelle Delawter
- Kevin & Tammy Fluegge
- Kayla Cowen
- Richard Seno
- Lisa “Cat” Green
- Glen & Anthony Phillips
- Donald & Patty Zorichak
- Michael Roberts
If you are on this list, please call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.