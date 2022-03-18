LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Pulaski County judge issued a permanent injunction Friday to block four voting laws passed by the 2021 General Assembly, saying the laws were “based entirely on conjecture and speculation.”

The decision by Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen blocks Acts 249, 728, 736, and 973, with the judge declaring the laws unconstitutional.

The four measures were passed by Arkansas lawmakers with supporters championing them as necessary for “election integrity.” Opponents of the laws said they disproportionately harm voters of color.

Act 249 focused on the counting of provisional ballots, Act 728 changed the area around a polling location where people who were not voting could be, Act 736 barred unsolicited absentee voting applications and Act 973 shortened the window for voters to request absentee ballots.

In his decision, Griffen wrote that the concerns over election integrity and insecurity shared by the defendants, including Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, were “based entirely on conjecture and speculation” and that while “conjecture and speculation” around election fraud may be plausible, they “cannot be permitted to supply the place of proof.”

The court will reconvene Monday afternoon for responses from both sides.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.