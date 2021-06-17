Public invited to attend Bastrop’s Juneteenth Empowerment Fest

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Public is cordially invited to attend the Juneteenth Empowerment Fest being held in Bastrop this Saturday, June 19.

According to a release issued by CURE (Cultivating Unchained Royalty to Excel), the event will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at 1510 Elm Street in Bastrop.

This will be a free event featuring many attractions for children, including face painting, mini farm animals, bounce houses, and much more!

For adults, there will be vendors, 7 on 7 football, a free throw shooting contest, and live entertainment featuring Taylormade Band and Joe Smith.

There will also be two Empowerment Speakers: Kennedy Jones, LL.M., Esq and Judge Agnelis L. Reese.

The public is encouraged to bring their own grills, chairs, tents, and canopies. Security will be strictly enforced.