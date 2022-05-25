WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, a mass shooting was reported Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tx. and resulted in the fatalities of approximately 19 students and two school teachers.

People across the country were saddened, confused, and devastated by the events that unfolded at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

But as the horror of Uvalde continues to sweep the U.S. into another debate over gun violence, people are asking if additional safety precautions will be implemented to protect students and faculty members moving forward.