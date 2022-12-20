MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The holiday season is prime time for porch pirates to steal packages right from your door step. We learned ways you can prevent this from happening.

Glenn Springfield, Public Information Officer for Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, spoke with us to provide some helpful tips on how to prevent a porch pirate from stealing your packages.”First, the most obvious is someone be at the home to receive the item and secure it inside. And while that’s most obvious, it’s probably the most difficult in this day and time for working families people generally aren’t home. But if it’s at all possible, you can track it online and be there that day or be there waiting to see that’s the most effective way of keeping it from being stolen. And another option to prevent it is if you’re ordered to say a store, not necessarily Amazon but a retail outlet, have it delivered to the store. Then you can go and pick it up there and take possession from the store. When you order require a signature, someone be home to sign for it that way, if no one’s there and he can’t get a signature it’s not delivered till they are.”

Springfield also said that there are still ways to recover a stolen package even if you do not own a home security system. “It’s real popular now. Different homes have security cameras, a lot of people more and more going from the getting cheaper. The video is getting a lot better. And we urge people if you can afford to get a system by all means do so. We urge you to contact share our sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement wherever you may live anyway that you have out of stolen you may not have camera but on a drive to hit your house to hit some others in the neighborhood. Somebody is gonna have camera these days.”

Following these tips and steps to avoid porch pirates will be essential during this holiday season. Be sure to contact the local authorities if you feel you have fallen victim to a porch pirate.