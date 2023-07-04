West Monroe, La (KTVE/KARD) — Firework safety is always a big priority during the fourth of July, and being able to get rid of fireworks properly can you costs and damages to your home and loved ones.

Every year the excitement of fireworks exploding into multiple color is generally the highlight of Independence Day, but after what happens after the flames have gone dim and the celebration ends is what matters most.

Properly disposing of fireworks is important because many people may not know that fireworks can still hold a flame after it has finished popping. Putting fireworks in the trash can be very dangerous because the unseen heat and flames can spread onto the trash and catch fire that can lead to house fires or structure fires leaving homeowners with a disaster no one wants to pay for.

Ouachita Fire Department says the best way to dispose of fireworks is to water them down after use or put them in a metal container away from your home.

Making sure your fourth of July celebration only ends with a safe bang at the end of the night by properly disposing of fireworks should be the top priority for each household.