Prominent restaurant owner indicted in April shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The owner of a prominent Mississippi restaurant has been indicted on a murder charge in the April shooting of a man outside the liquor store she also owns. A Hines County grand jury handed up indictments last month against Greta Brown-Bully for murder, drive-by shooting and tampering with evidence. Authorities say 65-year-old Larry Lee was shot several times on April 24 outside of Brown-Bully’s Jackson liquor store. Brown-Bully’s lawyer says she acted in self-defense after she closed her liquor store and Lee came up to her vehicle.

