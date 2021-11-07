Project for Hope hosted a “Veterans Tiny House Community Fundraiser”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The non-profit hosted the event at Chennault Park Disc Golf where the fun was added to raise enough funds to build a brand new house in a small village out in Arcadia. Building the house could run from $3.500.00 to $6000.00.

Along with raffle tickets, with numerous items, the second annual event also had players from beginners all the way to pros.

“With the fundraiser, we put the fun in this golf. These guys came out and really enjoyed the day. Like I said, pros, beginners, and everybody in between.” Says tournament director, Rickey Robertson.