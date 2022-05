BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) A United for Life rally is taking place on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

Tara Wicker, Director of Black Advocates for Life in Louisiana, stopped by FOX44 to talk about the pending ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on Roe. V. Wade, which is the landmark ruling that protects a woman’s right to have an abortion.