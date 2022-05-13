MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Since the news of a potential decision by the U.S Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade, a local group of protestors held a peaceful pro-choice rally outside the Ouachita Parish Courthouse on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The organizer of this protest, Shelby Cook, said they want people to choose compassion over judgment.

“My goal in this is…it comes with the hope that people will open their eyes to consequences that are gonna happen if Roe v Wade is overturned.”

Pro-choice protesters held signs and showed strong disapproval. Cook said women deserve to make their own choices.

“We all can live with different morals, beliefs, and values, but we all still come together to respect each other and get along,” said Cook. “We are humans, we are not objects and we deserve as much equality as everybody else.”

A fundamental equality that some say is now being threatened by the U.S Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Meanwhile, a pro-life advocate in our area, said she supports life from the very beginning.

“A life is a life. Babies do not ask to be brought into this world . They are precious. That’s the way I look at it,” said local resident, Dana Stockle.

But pro-choice protestor, Ainslee Kairdolf, said she wants every woman to have a voice.

“I want my rights accepted. I’m not asking to take anybody else’s space. I think everyone should have a voice.”