MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe city council introduced an ordinance last week that could increase the price of instructor-led classes at the Monroe recreational centers. Currently, instructor-led classes are $1.50 per person at any of the 7 recreation centers.

Doug Harvey, a Monroe Council Member, expressed that he hopes increasing the prices for these classes will bring more instructors that want to offer their services to the area. “Right now, we only charge $1.50; that’s really eliminating the programming that we’re able to do in our recreation centers. So, we want to be able to open up our classes with a lot of different types of programming that goes with the community centers; that’s what the intent is here.”

Harvey explains that the increase would allow instructors to choose the pricing of their classes, but the price cannot exceed $15 per person. “We will not put any programming there that exceeds $15 per person. Currently, if you want to offer any kind of programming through the recreation centers, you could charge no more than $1.50 for a person. For a lot of people that are putting these classes together, it just doesn’t make sense for them to do that; they wouldn’t make any money

Harvey explains that this increase would benefit instructors and participants, as better programs and classes could be offered. “I’m sure people think that all the stuff that we currently have is going from $1.50 to $15, and that’s just not the case. This is really an opportunity for us to change the programming that is offered, and I expect to increase utilization in community centers. We get the feedback for these programs and instructors wanting to do these programs; we just have to do it in a way that makes sense for everyone.”