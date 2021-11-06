Previewing LSU’s matchup with #2 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALA – (KTVE/KARD)

(Steve Pappas)

Here in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The number two team in the country taking on LSU. We got the sports team here right outside Bryant Dennis Stadium. About 24 hours from now this two teams are gone to go at each other. Steven Pappas, Jesse Davis bringing you the preview for this game coming up tomorrow. Jesse you gotta think the big thing that’s going to go into Saturday night for either side is the rushing attack. LSU is one of the worst teams in the country. 215th in the FBS in rushing offense. Alabama half way descent rushing team but this is a LSU team that is depleted on defense.

(Jesse Davis)

Yeah LSU hasn’t looked really good for as defending that rushing and then you have to look at Alabama has always been right at top 5 top 10 in rushing and then look at the backs. Every year a running back is going to the NFL, going to the draft. So Alabama is going to continue to do what they’ve always been doing for the last few years, last decade, whatever you want to say. Which is run the ball, pound the ball . They’re going to mix it up with play action here or there time to time. LSU with a lot of key players out for the rest of the season. It’s going to be pretty tough to come into Alabama and win a game like this.

(Steve Pappas)

That running back for Alabama will be Bryant Robinson and we just mentioned the depleted secondary. No Eli Ricks, no Derrick Stingly Jr for the rest of the season for LSU. Bryce Young is a Heisman hopefully quarterback for the Crimson Tide. You got to think that Nick Saban and the Bama offense are going to take advantage of that depleted secondary for LSU.

(Jesse Davis)

Definitely gotta do it when you come into a game where you’re ranked top 5, top 10 in rushing but what’s going to happen is they’re going to get play action, they’re going to get that quarterback going. He’s going to give LSU a really good chance by throwing that ball in the air. This is going to be a really really great game. The last time LSU, which was in 2019, came here and beat LSU, which is the year LSU won the championship. LSU was the last team to do it. So LSU is looking for the repeat. Alabama on the other hand, I don’t think they’re going to let that happen here tomorrow night.

(Steve Pappas)

Pete Golden is on defense for Alabama. That group has struggled all season. They had some mental lapse last game against Tennessee as well had its lost to Texas A&M. You got to think Max Johnson, even though he’s without Khason Bouttee the rest of the year. The LSU offense could see some big chunk plays coming up on Saturday.

(Jesse Davis)

I’m interested to see what is LSU going to do on offense. Like you said with their star receiver out. A lot of key players are out. I’m interested to see what they are going to do on offense. Are they going to give David the ball more or are we actually going to air it and test that Alabama’s defense.

(Steve Pappas)

We will find all of that out tomorrow starting at 6 pm. The game on ESPN. Myself, Jesse Davis we will have coverage all day with first starting at 5 o’clock on our NBC channel. We will continue to keep you updated obviously through the day as the game goes on, on social media as well as on-air. We’ll continue to keep you updated. I’m Steve Pappas and he’s Jesse Davis reporting for your weather station.